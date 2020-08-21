2020 NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons slide to No. 7 pick

DETROIT – The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery was on Thursday night -- and the Detroit Pistons had a shot at the top pick.

The Pistons finished the shortened 2019-2020 season with a 20-46 record, giving them the fifth best odds at the No. 1 pick in the lottery, with 10.5 percent. Golden State, Cleveland and Minnesota had the best odds, at 14 percent.

The Pistons landed the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, sliding down two picks from where they started in the lottery.

The Pistons haven’t had many top-five draft picks in the team’s history. They drafted Isiah Thomas No. 2 overall in 1981, and Joe Dumars at No. 18 in 1985. Grant Hill was drafted No. 3 overall in 1994.

In fact, the Pistons haven’t had a top-five pick since 2003, when they drafted Darko Milicic. That didn’t turn out well.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the Lottery in 2019. They would ultimately use that pick to select Duke star Zion Williamson.

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on Oct. 16, but things are fluid due to coronavirus.