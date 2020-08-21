Detroit Lions won’t have fans at Ford Field for first 2 home games

DETROIT – There won’t be any fans allowed in attendance when the Detroit Lions play their first two home games this season at Ford Field, the team announced Friday.

The Lions are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season Sept. 13 at home against the Chicago Bears. They’ll play at home again Oct. 4 when they host the New Orleans Saints. Neither game will have fans at Ford Field.

Detroit’s third home game is Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will “continue to be evaluated while working diligently with healthcare officials at every level, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office,” reads a statement from the franchise.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium. Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games.”

Moreover, all other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.

If and when the Lions do host a crowd at Ford Field, all fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, all tickets will be mobile, and designated gates and entry times will be assigned to all incoming fans.

