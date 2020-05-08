Detroit Lions to start 2020 season with game against Chicago Bears -- See the full schedule here

DETROIT – The 2020 Detroit Lions season will begin Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears.

See the full schedule below.

It is the first time the Lions and Bears will meet to begin the season since 1982.

The team will play preseason games that will start in August before regular season play begins.

The schedule also includes a Thanksgiving Day match-up against the Houston Texans. The teams have only played each other four times in their history.

Below is the full schedule: