Red Wings select D William Wallinder at 32nd overall in 2020 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings have selected Swedish defenseman William Wallinder at 32nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Here’s how Wallinder is described by Elite Prospects:

“Wallinder towers over the competition, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 194 pounds -- there’s plenty of room for him to fill out that frame. He might be the most technically skilled skater among all defenceman in this draft. He’s a great puck-carrier, eager to lead his team up the ice, and with a great deal of initiative in creative offensive chances.”

Wallinder became GM Steve Yzerman’s second pick out of Sweden in this draft.

