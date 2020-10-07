69ºF

Sports

Red Wings select D William Wallinder at 32nd overall in 2020 NHL Draft

Detroit selects another Swedish prospect in draft

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: William Wallinder, Red Wings, 2020 NHL Draft, Draft, NHL, Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman, Yzerman, Detroit, Hockey, 32nd Overall
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Detroit Red Wings have selected Swedish defenseman William Wallinder at 32nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Here’s how Wallinder is described by Elite Prospects:

“Wallinder towers over the competition, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 194 pounds -- there’s plenty of room for him to fill out that frame. He might be the most technically skilled skater among all defenceman in this draft. He’s a great puck-carrier, eager to lead his team up the ice, and with a great deal of initiative in creative offensive chances.”

Wallinder became GM Steve Yzerman’s second pick out of Sweden in this draft.

Related: Red Wings select F Lucas Raymond at 4th overall in 2020 NHL Draft

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: