Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena to host regional round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

DETROIT – Detroit will be one of four regional hosts for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

It will be the third time Little Caesars Arena has hosted NCAA Tournament action. The arena hosted first- and second-round games in 2018 and will be a regional host for the 2021 tournament.

Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles will host the other three regionals in 2024.

The NCAA listed the University of Detroit Mercy and Oakland University as official co-hosts of the region.

