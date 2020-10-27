Detroit Lions reportedly trade for veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded the Dallas Cowboys for veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen.

Trade! #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen is being traded to the #Lions in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Detroit, winners of two in a row, is added a big-time veteran pass-rusher. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport reports the Lions traded draft pick compensation to acquire Griffen and bolster their pass rush.

Griffen, 32, has 2.5 sacks in seven games this season and 77 over his 11-year career. He’s finished with at least eight sacks in five of the last six seasons.

Griffen went on to total 355 tackles and 74.5 sacks in 10 seasons with the Vikings.

He’s currently on a one-year, $6 million contract with $3 million guaranteed.

Detroit has won two games in a row after starting the season 1-3.