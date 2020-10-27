39ºF

Detroit Lions reportedly trade for veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen

Griffen had 2.5 sacks in 7 games for Cowboys this season

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Everson Griffen #97 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded the Dallas Cowboys for veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen.

NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport reports the Lions traded draft pick compensation to acquire Griffen and bolster their pass rush.

Griffen, 32, has 2.5 sacks in seven games this season and 77 over his 11-year career. He’s finished with at least eight sacks in five of the last six seasons.

Griffen went on to total 355 tackles and 74.5 sacks in 10 seasons with the Vikings.

He’s currently on a one-year, $6 million contract with $3 million guaranteed.

Detroit has won two games in a row after starting the season 1-3.

