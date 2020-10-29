Detroit Lions to allow 500 family members, friends inside Ford Field for Sunday’s game vs. Colts

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will allow 500 family members and friends of the team inside Ford Field for their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This will be the first time Ford Field is hosting fans for a Lions game this season. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the maximum capacity for the game will be 500.

"Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season,' team president and CEO Rod Wood said. “With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games.”

Ford Field has had COVID-19 precautions in place since the start of the pandemic, but has implemented new protocols for 2020 game days:

Digital ticketing and cashless game day.

Masks required in every part of Ford Field’s campus, including parking lots and entry gates.

Guests must stay in assigned seats and pods, and cannot move to other open seats in the seating bowl.

Smoking sections at Ford Field are no longer available.

All restrooms throughout the building now have touch-free faucets along with touch-free toilets, urinals and paper towel dispensers.

All water fountains are turned off per MDHHS guidelines.

“Detroit Lions season ticket members are the lifeblood of our team and organization,” Wood said. “We appreciate their patience and understanding while we work though unprecedented times and will makes sure they are the first to know about opportunities to attend games this season.”