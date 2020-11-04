Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have placed franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/rUQS6DDRSB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2020

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created by the league for any player who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined due to close contact with someone who is infected with the virus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Stafford is considered a high-risk, close contact case due to exposure to a non team member.

“His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Lions' QB Matthew Stafford is considered a "high-risk, close contact" from a non team member, per source. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Stafford has completed 61.4% of his passes this season for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The team is coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and currently sits at 3-4 on the season.