68ºF

Sports

Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Reserve/COVID-19 list created for players who test positive or quarantine due to exposure

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Football, NFL, National Football League, Sports, Wayne County, Detroit, Local, Matthew Stafford, COVID-19, COVID-19 List, Matthew Stafford COVID-19, Matt Stafford, Injured List
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have placed franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created by the league for any player who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined due to close contact with someone who is infected with the virus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Stafford is considered a high-risk, close contact case due to exposure to a non team member.

“His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Stafford has completed 61.4% of his passes this season for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The team is coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and currently sits at 3-4 on the season.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: