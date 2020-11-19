NBA Draft 2020: Detroit Pistons select Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with 19th pick

The Detroit Pistons drafted Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Pistons traded Luke Kennard to the Clippers to acquire the No. 19 pick to draft Bey.

The Pistons drafted point guard Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick earlier in the night. Hayes last played for the BBL in Germany. Hayes, 19, is originally from Lakeland, Florida. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game in 2019-20 in Germany’s top league.

The Pistons traded a protected draft pick to Houston for the No. 16 overall pick and veteran forward Trevor Ariza before the draft. With the No. 16 pick, the Pistons drafted Washington center Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons hired Troy Weaver as general manager this offseason, a big splash, to join with Ed Stefanski, Arn Tellem and Dwane Casey. The Pistons have moved on from staples of the franchise in recent years, including Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

The Pistons missed the playoffs in 2020, finishing with the league’s fifth worst record. The season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pistons did not qualify to finish the regular season in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Pistons advisor Ed Stefanski said last year that the team was rebuilding after trading longtime center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team drafted Sekou Doumbouya in last year’s NBA draft.

