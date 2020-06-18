Detroit Pistons hire former OKC Thunder executive Troy Weaver as new general manager

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have hired former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager.

“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” Weaver said. “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Weaver, 52, has been with the Thunder since 2010 but spent the last two years as vice president of basketball operations.

He was widely considered the top general manager candidate in the league heading into the offseason.

Weaver joined the Thunder in May 2008 and was tasked with helping to develop the roster and assist in day-to-day basketball operations for the organization.

During Weaver’s time in OKC, the Thunder went 578-434 (.571) during the regular season record and made 10 postseason appearances, including four trips to the Western Conference Finals and one trip to the 2012 NBA Finals.

The Thunder finished above .500 in 11 of the 12 seasons Weaver spent in the front office, winning at least 45 games in 10 straight seasons from 2009 to 2019.

OKC was 40-24 before the 2019-20 NBA season came to a halt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite losing superstars James Harden (2012), Kevin Durant (2016), Paul George (2019) and Russell Westbrook (2019), Weaver and the Thunder’s front office made moves to retool the roster and remain competitive.

Most recently, the franchise was able to acquire veteran point guard Chris Paul in the Westbrook deal and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a breakout 2019-20 season, as part of the George trade. The Thunder also loaded up on future first-round draft picks as parts of those deals.

Ed Stefanski, senior advisor to Gores, said Weaver’s experience in Oklahoma City and around the NBA make him a great fit to help move the Pistons franchise forward.

“Troy’s basketball knowledge and experience will help this organization in all facets of strategic planning and roster development this coming season and beyond,” Stefanski said. “He has a good eye for talent, is a great communicator and is team oriented. I look forward to working with him as we focus on achieving our collective goals.”

The Pistons finished 2019-20 with an abysmal 20-46 record, the fifth-worst in the NBA. Even if the league resumes later this year, they wouldn’t be among the teams qualified to finish the season.

Detroit was a staple in the playoffs from 2002-2009 and one of the undisputed powers in the Eastern Conference. Since then, they’ve made the playoffs just twice in the last 10 years, going 0-8.

The Pistons are currently on a 14-game playoff losing streak dating back to the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

Weaver inherits a pretty bare roster that has a few bright young players such as Sekou Doumbouya, Luke Kennard, Christian Wood and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Depending on the lottery, Weaver should have a top five pick in his first draft with Detroit.