New-look Detroit Pistons open preseason tonight: What to know

The Detroit Pistons will open preseason on Friday night against the New York Knicks -- and the team will look nearly unrecognizable, thanks to a busy offseason.

The Pistons, who haven’t played a game since March when their season was cut short due to the pandemic, will take the floor Friday night with a completely different look.

New general manager Troy Weaver quickly added his stamp to the team in recent weeks, with a flurry of trades, draft picks and free agent pickups. Here’s the training camp roster:

The Pistons and Knicks will tip off tonight at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. -- with no fans in attendance. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit.

The Pistons will begin the 2020-21 campaign at Minnesota on Wednesday, December 23 (8:00 p.m. EST), followed by a return to Little Caesars Arena for their home opener on Saturday, December 26 (7:00 p.m. EST) against Cleveland.

