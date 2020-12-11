35ºF

New-look Detroit Pistons open preseason tonight: What to know

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, right, works the ball inside as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Detroit Pistons will open preseason on Friday night against the New York Knicks -- and the team will look nearly unrecognizable, thanks to a busy offseason.

The Pistons, who haven’t played a game since March when their season was cut short due to the pandemic, will take the floor Friday night with a completely different look.

New general manager Troy Weaver quickly added his stamp to the team in recent weeks, with a flurry of trades, draft picks and free agent pickups. Here’s the training camp roster:

The Pistons and Knicks will tip off tonight at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. -- with no fans in attendance. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit.

The Pistons will begin the 2020-21 campaign at Minnesota on Wednesday, December 23 (8:00 p.m. EST), followed by a return to Little Caesars Arena for their home opener on Saturday, December 26 (7:00 p.m. EST) against Cleveland.

