Who’s actually on the Detroit Pistons’ roster right now? Live updated list here

DETROIT – Troy Weaver has been wheeling and dealing since he took control of the Detroit Pistons’ roster. So much so, in fact, that it’s been hard to keep up with who’s actually on the roster.
Click here to see the 19 moves (trades, draft picks, free agents) the Pistons have made so far this week.
Keep in mind that some of Weaver’s moves haven’t been made official yet. But between team announcements and reports, it’s possible to piece together the roster’s current standing.
Some of the players below might also be sent to the Grand Rapids Drive and won’t necessarily start the season on the 15-man roster.
Obviously, since there are 22 players listed, Weaver isn’t done making moves.
- Blake Griffin -- acquired in 2018 trade with Los Angeles Clippers
- Pistons sent Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, a 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2019 2nd round draft pick to Los Angeles and also received Brice Johnson and Willie Reed.
- Derrick Rose -- signed as free agent last offseason
- Sekou Doumbouya -- 2019 first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk -- acquired in 2019 trade with Los Angeles Lakers
- Pistons sent Reggie Bullock to Los Angeles and also received a 2021 2nd round draft pick.
- Louis King -- signed two-way contract in July 2019
- Jordan Bone -- 2019 second-round draft pick (No. 57 overall)
- Signed two-way contract in July 2019
- Deividas Sirvydis -- 2019 second-round draft pick (No. 37 overall)
- Sirvydis was sent overseas last year to develop after the Pistons traded for his rights during the 2019 draft. He has been recalled to join the Pistons for training camp.
- Killian Hayes -- 2020 first-round draft pick (No. 7 overall)
- Isaiah Stewart -- 2020 first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall)
- Saddiq Bey -- 2020 first-round draft pick (No. 19)
- Saben Lee -- 2020 second-round draft pick (No. 38 overall)
- Dzanan Musa -- Acquired in 2020 three-way trade with Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers
- Jaylen Hands -- Acquired in 2020 three-way trade with Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers
- Rodney McGruder -- Acquired in 2020 trade with Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets
- There have been reports that the Pistons could stretch and waive McGruder, removing him from the roster.
- Dewayne Dedmon -- Acquired in 2020 trade with Atlanta Hawks
- There have been reports that the Pistons could stretch and waive Dedmon, removing him from the roster.
- Mason Plumlee -- Signed to a to a three-year, $25 million deal via free agency.
- Team has not made signing official.
- Jahlil Okafor -- Signed to a two-year, veteran minimum deal via free agency.
- Team has not made signing official.
- Josh Jackson -- Signed a two-year deal via free agency.
- Team has not made signing official, and no contract details have been reported.
- Jerami Grant -- Signed a three-year, $60 million deal via free agency.
- Technically, Grant was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets for cash considerations.
- Delon Wright -- Acquired in 2020 trade with Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pistons sent Trevor Ariza to Oklahoma City
- Zhaire Smith -- Acquired in 2020 trade with Philadelphia 76ers
- Pistons sent Tony Bradley to Philadelphia
- Nikola Radicevic -- Acquired in 2020 trade with Denver Nuggets
- Pistons acquired rights to Radicevic in Grant sign-and-trade with Nuggets.