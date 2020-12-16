Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow reportedly has fractured throat, played through it for 3 quarters

Frank Ragnow #77 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Los Angles Chargers at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 13-10.

DETROIT – Detroit Lions star center Frank Ragnow reportedly fractured his throat early in the game against the Green Bay Packers but finished the final three quarters anyway.

Ragnow, who is one of the league’s top centers and in contention for a Pro Bowl nomination, could miss this weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport.

#Lions potential Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who did not practice today, suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter Sunday and finished the game somehow, source said. He’s played the most snaps at center in the NFL this season… but could miss this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

Ragnow missed practice Wednesday due to the throat injury. He played through the pain after suffering the injury in the first quarter, Rapoport said.

Ragnow, 24, has been one of the few bright spots for the Lions this season, as the team sits at 5-8 and in the familiar last place spot in the NFC North Division.

Since the Lions drafted Ragnow No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2018 draft, he has appeared in 44 of the team’s 45 games.

With the team out of the playoff hunt following the competitive 31-24 loss to Green Bay, there’s no reason for the Lions to risk further injury to the anchor of their offensive line.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also missed Wednesday’s practice due to injury. Stafford hurt his ribs while scrambling inside the 10-yard line to set up a Lions touchdown against the Packers.