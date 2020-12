Interim head coach Darrell Bevell of the Detroit Lions stands on the sideline during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions shut down their team facility Tuesday after two people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test results came in Tuesday morning, the team announced. It’s unclear if the cases involve players, coaches or staff members.

The Lions decided to close the practice facility as a precaution, so team meetings are being held remotely on Tuesday.

Detroit traveled to Tennessee over the weekend and lost to the Titans to fall to 5-9 on the season.