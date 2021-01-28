Chris Webber thinks Detroit Pistons rebuild is ‘tough task,’ but backs Troy Weaver

Former Sacramento Kings player Chris Webber is acknowledged by the crowd during the Kings game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2019 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

DETROIT – Detroit native and NBA analyst Chris Webber thinks the Detroit Pistons’ rebuilding process will be a “tough task,” but complimented new general manager Troy Weaver.

The Pistons are currently 4-14, the second-worst record in the NBA, after a 15-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Weaver has already made plenty of noise in his first season at the helm, though, making three selections in the first round of the draft and a slew of trades and free agent signings.

Webber, who grew up rooting for the Pistons, went to Detroit Country Day High School and then played for the University of Michigan, knows the road to championship contention is a long one.

“I think it’s going to be a tough task, and I believe he has his heart into it,” Webber said.

Webber said he’s glad the team moved to Downtown Detroit and hopes they interact with the community where he grew up.

“I can’t wait for the Pistons to involve the community, because as a Detroiter, I’ve been waiting my whole life for them to bring the arena into the city, along with talent, and to make sure they don’t miss the opportunity of connecting with the community, because that’s their strongest resource,” Webber said.

As for the rest of the NBA, he thinks this year’s title goes through the defending champs.

“I think it all starts with (the Los Angeles Lakers),” Webber said. “They’re taking the beginning of the season more seriously than others. They have LeBron, the best leader and a guy that knows how to get the guys prepared from beginning to end.

“Then I think you then have to look at Denver and Utah, in my opinion. Utah would be the best seed, in my opinion, to upset the Lakers. In the East, I think you just have to look at Milwaukee and Brooklyn, because getting Kevin Durant, (James) Harden and Kyrie Irving all on the same team -- that’s something special.”