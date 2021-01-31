Detroit Lions reportedly trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for 3 draft picks, QB Jared Goff

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches from the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Since the start of last year, Matthew Stafford has had to deal with a health scare involving his wife, his own injury problems -- and more recently, a coronavirus test that the team later described as a false positive. It's been a difficult period for the Detroit star. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff, according to multiple reports.

Stafford requested a trade this offseason after the Lions put together a new front office and coaching staff to start another rebuild.

New head coach Dan Campbell said trade discussions were getting “hot and heavy” on Saturday, and that appears to have culminated in a blockbuster trade with the Rams.

According to NFL Network, the Lions are getting a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

The Lions will also take on Goff’s contract. Like Stafford, he is a former No. 1 overall draft pick and was a solid starting quarterback for several years, but has recently fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.

Detroit owns the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, and could use it to select the quarterback of the future.