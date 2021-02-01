NFL Draft 2021: Predictions for Lions after Stafford trade

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Clemson during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among 98 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson were among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees and deciding not to play more in college. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

DETROIT – The draft board has likely changed for the Detroit Lions after trading away longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

The trade won’t be official until after the Super Bowl, but it reportedly includes two future first round picks, a third round pick, and Rams QB Jared Goff. The blockbuster was reported late Saturday night.

The Lions hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and it’s now even more important for a franchise without a clear vision on the future of the QB position. Maybe it’s Jared Goff. Maybe they draft a rookie and let both compete. Maybe they rebuild the defense. The Lions have options!

Here’s a look at some predictions for the Lions at No. 7:

Pro Football Network: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: “....trading for Goff should not stop the Lions from taking the quarterback of the future. The Lions can cut/trade Goff after next season with little financial ramifications.”

CBS Sports: Lions trade up to No. 3 to draft QB Justin Fields, Ohio State: “They are within striking distance of landing a top quarterback in the draft but they have to be aggressive. The Lions surrender the No. 7 overall pick, a second round pick and a 2022 fourth round pick to move up for the right to select Justin Fields.”

Yahoo Sports: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: “Trey Lance checks a lot of the boxes you look for in a prospect at the QB position, including arm talent, athleticism, and scheme fit.”

24/7 Sports: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: “We mentioned Detroit needing weaponry now that the Lions have Goff in tow what better option than Waddle with their first selection — DeVonta Smith, perhaps? At the top of the position, this draft class is wealthy at wide receiver and there’s at least three players who could be instant stars on the outside. Waddle is one of them.”