Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets game postponed due to ‘inconclusive’ COVID-19 test, ESPN reports

Monday’s game with the Detroit Pistons against the Denver Nuggets has been postponed after the Pistons received “a positive/inconclusive” COVID-19 test result on a player, according to ESPN.

According to a report from ESPN, the team was watching a pregame film at the time the players learned of the postponement.

“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Pistons, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Nuggets,” read a statement from the NBA.

The following has been announced by the NBA

The Pistons is scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns on Friday and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

According to ESPN, this is 23rd game this season to be postponed.

