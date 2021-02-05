Michigan State football reveals full revised schedule for 2021 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State football revealed its full schedule for the 2021 season following revisions made by the Big Ten.
Here is the full Michigan State football schedule for 2021:
- Sept. 4: at Northwestern
- Sept. 11: Youngstown State
- Sept. 18: at Miami
- Sept. 25: Nebraska
- Oct. 2: Western Kentucky
- Oct. 9: at Rutgers
- Oct. 16: at Indiana
- Oct. 30: Michigan
- Nov. 6: at Purdue
- Nov. 13: Maryland
- Nov. 20: at Ohio State
- Nov. 27: Penn State
The Big Ten made tweaks to the conference schedule due to location changes for the 2020 season.
For example, Michigan State made a second-straight trip to Ann Arbor last season, so the meeting in 2021 will now be in East Lansing.
The Spartans will begin the season with a road Big Ten game and host Nebraska at the end of September before their final non-conference matchup with Western Kentucky.