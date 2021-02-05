Michigan State football reveals full revised schedule for 2021 season

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker pumps his fist after the team defeated Michigan on Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State football revealed its full schedule for the 2021 season following revisions made by the Big Ten.

Here is the full Michigan State football schedule for 2021:

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: Youngstown State

Sept. 18: at Miami

Sept. 25: Nebraska

Oct. 2: Western Kentucky

Oct. 9: at Rutgers

Oct. 16: at Indiana

Oct. 30: Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: Penn State

The Big Ten made tweaks to the conference schedule due to location changes for the 2020 season.

For example, Michigan State made a second-straight trip to Ann Arbor last season, so the meeting in 2021 will now be in East Lansing.

The Spartans will begin the season with a road Big Ten game and host Nebraska at the end of September before their final non-conference matchup with Western Kentucky.