FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field in Detroit. Johnson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – Calvin Johnson, the receiver better known as “Megatron,” has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

In nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, he made six Pro Bowls, caught 731 passes and scored 84 touchdowns.

More: Detroit Lions news