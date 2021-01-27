Detroit Tigers reportedly agree to 1-year deal with catcher Wilson Ramos

Wilson Ramos #40 of the New York Mets looks on during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on September 18, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos will earn $2 million for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports.

Ramos replaces former Tigers catcher Austin Romine, who spent one year in Detroit and signed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.

Grayson Greiner and Jake Rogers are likely to compete for starts behind the dish, but Ramos gives new manager A.J. Hinch a more reliable veteran option, as well.

The 33-year-old had a rough season offensively during the shortened 2020 season, posting a .239/.297/.387 slash line with six doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 31 strikeouts in 45 games with the New York Mets.

For his career, Ramos owns a .755 OPS with 128 home runs and 146 doubles in 946 career games. He’s spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Mets in his 11-year career.

From 2018-2019, Ramos was one of the best offensive catchers in baseball, hitting 29 home runs and 41 doubles while slashing .296/.354/.448 (.802 OPS) across 252 games.

He grades out above average as a defender, though he’s thrown out well under 20% of base stealers the last two seasons.

Ramos is the second addition to the starting lineup this offseason. The Tigers also added veteran left fielder Robbie Grossman on a two-year deal.