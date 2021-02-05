Detroit Tigers resign second baseman Jonathan Schoop to one-year deal

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cleveland Indians' Tyler Naquin (30) slides safely into second base with a one-run double as Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop, left, covers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have resigned second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

The deal is for $4.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Schoop was one of the Tigers’ best players last season, finishing with 1.2 WAR in 44 games. He slashed .278/.324/.475 with eight home runs, four doubles and two triples while striking out 39 times.

Now 29 years old, Schoop will likely slot in as the team’s everyday second baseman to begin 2021. He’s a slightly above-average defensive player.

This is the third significant free agent signing for the Tigers this offseason. They brought in left fielder Robbie Grossman on a two-year deal and signed catcher Wilson Ramos for 2021.

Detroit’s Opening Day starting nine will likely be:

Catcher: Wilson Ramos

First base: Jeimer Candelario

Second base: Jonathan Schoop

Third base: Willi Castro

Shortstop: Niko Goodrum

Left field: Robbie Grossman

Center field: JaCoby Jones

Right field: Victor Reyes

Designated hitter: Miguel Cabrera

It’s also possible Castro could be the team’s starting shortstop and someone else -- perhaps prospect Isaac Paredes or Candelario, if the Tigers sign a first baseman -- will slide over to third base.