Detroit Pistons game scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 16) postponed due to COVID concerns for Spurs

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons game scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 16) at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns for the San Antonio Spurs.

Detroit was scheduled to host the Spurs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the postponement is due to contact tracing and pending test results for the Spurs.

Contact tracing and monitoring of coronavirus test results causing postponement, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/nDMTNXoZOH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Pistons are currently on their first two-game winning streak of the season, and have won three of four games to improve to 8-19 overall.