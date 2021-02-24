NHL insiders: Red Wings’ Bobby Ryan, Luke Glendening, Marc Staal are trade targets

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 19: Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get around Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on February 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings will be sellers this year when the NHL trade deadline approaches April 12.

Several of the team’s veteran players are being mentioned as possible targets: Forwards Bobby Ryan and Luke Glendening, and defenseman Marc Staal.

Here’s what TSN’s Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli said on Tuesday:

“I think teams are beginning to look at three potential targets from the Detroit Red Wings. All veteran presences, including Bobby Ryan, Luke Glendening and, on the backend, Marc Staal. Glendening leads the league in faceoff percentage. Bobby Ryan is scoring on a contract that every team could fit and Staal would certainly provide that experience on the backend that teams crave come playoff time. Just another way of saying that all three of those guys you can expect to see on the Trade Bait board when it debuts next week.”

Ryan, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings in October. He had a hot start this year with 4 goals in his first four games with Detroit. He’s since cooled off and now has 5 goals and 4 assists through 20 games.

Glendening has been a workhorse at center for Detroit since 2013. He’s known as a tough player to match up against with one of the best defensive zone faceoff percentages in the league. His contract carries a $1.8 million cap hit that expires at the end of this season when the 31-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Staal, 33, was acquired by Detroit in September in a trade with the Rangers who also sent the Red Wings a second-round draft pick while dumping the defenseman’s contract -- $5.7 million cap hit through the end of this season.

