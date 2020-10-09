Red Wings sign RW Bobby Ryan to 1-year deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed right wing Bobby Ryan to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Ryan, 33, was awarded the NHL’s Masterton Trophy this past season after a battle with alcohol abuse. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Ryan had taken an extended leave of absence from the Ottawa Senators starting in November to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, citing his issues with alcohol abuse.

However, he returned to play in February and scored a hat trick in his first home game back in action.

Ryan was a first-round pick -- 2nd overall -- by the Anaheim Ducks in 2005. He has 254 goals and 301 assists in 803 career NHL games. He scored a career-best 35 goals in 2009-10 with the Ducks.

The one-year deal with Detroit is reportedly worth $1 million. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is adding him to an ever-changing Red Wings roster, and he’s doing it on the cheap. Expect Ryan to fill out one of Detroit’s scoring lines -- they desperately need goals. It’s no surprise to see the Red Wings GM taking a chance with a veteran scorer on a short-term deal. He has more than enough cap space to play around with -- how does $27 million in space sound? Pretty nice.

NHL free agency opened at noon Friday.

By the way, Yzerman is a fellow Masterton Trophy winner (2002-03).

It has been a busy week for Yzerman. He made 12 selections in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. View those picks here.

More: NHL free agency opens today: Follow Red Wings updates