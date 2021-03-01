How to watch Detroit Tigers spring training game vs. Yankees this afternoon

Willi Castro #9 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on February 28, 2021 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

DETROIT – On Monday, it will be possible to watch a Detroit Tigers game for the first time this season without actually being inside the stadium.

When the Tigers take on the New York Yankees at 1:10 p.m. Monday inside Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, the game will be streamed live on MLB.TV. Anyone who doesn’t have a subscription can listen to the game on the radio at channel 1270 AM.

A replay of the game will air on MLB Network at 8 p.m. Monday.

Tigers fans will get their first look at free agent signee Robbie Grossman, who’s playing left field and leading off Monday.

Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers beats out a throw to first base in the first inning of a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on February 28, 2021 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

Jeimer Candelario, who had a single, a walk and a double in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, is batting second.

Star prospect Riley Greene is also starting, playing right field and batting sixth. Catching prospect Jake Rogers will bat in the seven hole.

New starting catcher Wilson Ramos is batting cleanup as the designated hitter, and Niko Goodrum is in the lineup at shortstop.

Kyle Funkhouser will get the start for the Tigers. The Yankees will send out ace Gerrit Cole.

You can see A.J. Hinch’s full lineup card below.

Here’s how the Tigers line up today in Tampa today against the Yankees.



First pitch is at 1:05pm on 1270 AM and YES Network/MLB.tv. pic.twitter.com/8lgeU86Mx1 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 1, 2021

In their first spring training game Sunday, the Tigers ambushed the Phillies, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and eventually winning 10-2.

Willi Castro hit the first pitch he saw from former Tigers starter Ivan Nova for a leadoff home run measured at 458 feet. Daniel Pinero and Eric Haase also hit home runs.

Tyler Alexander allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings, but the rest of the Tigers staff combined for five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks whiles striking out eight.

Just like in the first spring training game, Monday’s contest is expected to last seven innings.