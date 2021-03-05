Report: Pistons, Blake Griffin agree to contract buyout

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons talks to Blake Griffin #23 in the second half while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons and forward Blake Griffin have agreed to a contract buyout, according to ESPN.

Griffin has interest from many of the NBA’s top playoff contenders and is expected to make a decision on his next team after conversations with prospective teams in the near future, sources said. https://t.co/8Qpbbp4ggE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

The terms were not disclosed, but Woj reports, “Detroit finalized a reduction in his remaining salary to gain free agency with Griffin’s agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports.” Woj notes Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland as potential landing spots.

Griffin, 31, was the last big name on a Pistons roster that’s been fully rebuilt by Weaver in under a year at the helm. Earlier this season, Derrick Rose was traded to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick.

Griffin hadn’t been his usual superstar self in 2020-21, averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 36.5% from the field.

When Griffin joined the Pistons midway through 2017-18, it was a controversial move due to his massive salary and injury history. His first full season in Detroit, Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He embraced coming to Detroit and has been a leader on and off the court through his tenure, even though it’s not a popular destination for NBA players.

At this point, though, parting ways is probably the best most for both sides. Griffin could help a playoff contender and the Pistons need to focus on the future.

Griffin is still owed the remainder of his $36,595,996 salary for this season. He is scheduled to make $38,957,028 for 2021-22, the final year of his deal.