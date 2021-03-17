FOX Sports Detroit will soon be renamed ‘Bally Sports Detroit’

DETROIT – By the time the Detroit Tigers take the field for Opening Day, they will be playing on a network with a brand-new name: “Bally Sports Detroit.”

FOX Sports announced at noon Wednesday (March 17) that it is rebranding all of its regional sports networks. For example, FOX Sports Detroit will now be called “Bally Sports Detroit.”

That change will be made for all the regional sports networks under the FOX affiliation.

“The FOX Sports regional networks are now Bally Sports,” a promotional video announced.

You can watch the full video below.

The change goes into effect March 31, according to the announcement. That means the first full day of Ball Sports Detroit will include the Tigers’ first game of the 2021 season against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park.