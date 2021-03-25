NBA Trade Deadline: Live Pistons rumors, trades, news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 26: Wayne Ellington #8 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday afternoon and we’re tracking any and all Pistons news.

The Pistons have already made two trades ahead of the deadline, which is March 25 at 3 p.m.

And way before the deadline, the Pistons traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks and parted ways with forward Blake Griffin. Only one Piston from last year’s roster remains on the team -- Sekou Doumbouya.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver said no one on the roster is untouchable and that the team would remain active through the deadline. We’re tracking the latest rumors and news with the Pistons and around the NBA below.

MORE: NBA Trade Deadline: Could Pistons make more moves?

Track Pistons trade rumors and more NBA news below: