Akil Baddoo hits RBI triple, throws out runner to give Detroit Tigers early lead over Twins

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo reacts after hitting the walk off run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Akil Baddoo’s hot streak isn’t coming to an end just yet. In the first at-bat of his fourth MLB game, Baddoo crushed a triple into the gap that gave the Detroit Tigers an early lead.

It’s almost hard to believe at this point. Baddoo is making a positive impact almost every single time he comes to the dish.

In his first game, Baddoo hit the first pitch of his MLB career over the left field fence. The next day, he sent a grand slam to the same spot.

On Tuesday, he came up with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the winning run on third base. He calmly roped a line drive down the right field line for a walkoff single.

That earned him another start on Wednesday, and A.J. Hinch moved him up to No. 7 in the lineup. Well, it’s a good thing he did, because Baddoo stroked a liner into the right-center field gap to give the Tigers a 1-0 and record his first MLB triple.

It was an excellent at-bat for Baddoo against a veteran starter in Kenta Maeda. After falling behind 0-1, he laid off a perfectly placed change-up down and away, then fouled off another change-up in a 1-2 count to stay alive.

The pitch he smashed into the gap was also a change-up.

It’s encouraging to see a player who’s just 22 years old and hasn’t played above High-A ball demonstrate this type of plate discipline. Baddoo impressed in that regard all spring, drawing 10 walks compared to 14 strikeouts.

By the way, in the top of the third inning, Baddoo helped Matt Boyd avoid a jam by throwing a one-hop dart to second base to nail Andrelton Simmons, who was hustling for a potential leadoff double.

He’s truly doing it all, and it’s been a fun wave to ride while it lasts.