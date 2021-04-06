Detroit Tigers reliever Gregory Soto throws one of the highest pitches you’ll ever see

Gregory Soto #65 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on July 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Reds 7-2.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers committed a comedy of errors in Monday’s blowout loss to the Twins, but none was more memorable than Gregory Soto throwing a pitch more than nine feet above the plate.

Soto came in for the top of the eighth inning with the Tigers trailing 15-1. His first pitch to Miguel Sano legitimately looked like a center fielder trying to gun down a runner at home plate. Take a look for yourself:

According to Statcast, the pitch was 9.21 feet above the ground when it crossed home plate.

Jason Beck, of MLB.com, said that’s the fifth-highest pitch of the pitch-tracking era. The record is 10.92 feet high by Fernando Rodney, which somehow is not at all surprising.

Shoot for the stars, Gregory, that record is well within your reach!

Anyways, Soto ended up retiring Sano and pitched around a walk and a single for a scoreless inning. Overall, it was a win for Soto, because most of the other innings were not scoreless.