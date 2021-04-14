Detroit Tigers tweet that Akil Baddoo jerseys are (kind of) for sale after his fourth homer

DETROIT – Apparently once you hit four home runs, you become worthy of having a jersey for sale (kind of).
At least, that was the rule for Akil Baddoo, who blasted home run No. 4 on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. It’s just his eighth career game, and he’s already one of the biggest stories in the league.
Baddoo hit a home run on the first pitch of his career. No jersey for sale. He hit a grand slam in his second game. No jersey. Then, he hit a walk-off single. And an RBI triple. And a home run in the first game against Houston.
Still. No. Jersey.
But after his home run to tie the game Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers finally caved:
Now available for purchase 👀— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 14, 2021
Okay, so technically these are just custom replica jerseys. Not exactly the same. But it’s the effort that counts in a pinch.
They apparently cost $150 and wouldn’t arrive until May -- but hey, the people asked, and atTigers aims to please.