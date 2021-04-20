Sports

Detroit Tigers game vs. Pirates on Tuesday postponed due to weather; doubleheader Wednesday

Teams will play split doubleheader Wednesday with 7-inning games

The tarp on the field at Comerica Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed due to weather, and the teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The teams were supposed to play at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, but some spring snow started falling in the early afternoon and has continued into the evening.

Tuesday’s game will be made up at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Then, the second game of the series will begin as scheduled at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Both games will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit.

All tickets for Tuesday’s game will be valid to enter the game at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. No ticket exchange is necessary.

