Watch: Jakub Vrana’s dazzling backhand goal for Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana plays against the Dallas Stars in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jakub Vrana has 6 goals and an assist for 7 points through seven games since joining the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline.

The left winger scored four of those goals in one game and added what might be one of the most exciting goals Red Wings fans have seen their team score in years on Thursday night in Carolina:

That’s a creative play to get through the defense, then maneuver to dish it backhand top shelf. It was center Michael Rasmussen who helped create the turnover in Carolina’s end. The 22-year-old now has 10 points in 36 games for Detroit this season. He was the team’s 1st-round, 9th overall, pick in the 2017 draft.

The struggling Red Wings ended up losing to the Hurricanes, 3-1. Detroit has four games left on the schedule.

Vrana, 25, was acquired through the Anthony Mantha trade along with 1st and 2nd-round picks, and forward Richard Panik from the Washington Capitals. Vrana is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Panik, meanwhile, has a goal and an assist through eight games with the Red Wings. The 30-year-old right wing is under contract through 2023 with a $2.75 million cap hit.