Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK – Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14.

In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five struggling Detroit starters on a team with a majors-worst batting average of .1995.

Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.

Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having his second Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.

Doubts over whether he would notch another victory in his ledger entered the mind of the 29-year-old, who underwent his first Tommy John surgery in April 2014 and had testicular cancer surgery on May 8, 2017.

“There were times when I wasn’t 100% sure whether I would be back in a big league uniform, let alone be on a team like the Yankees and contribute to wins throughout the year,” Taillon said. “So, it’s definitely meaningful. There’s a lot of people that played part in it to get me back to this point.”

Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20.

