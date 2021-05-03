Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Detroit. The Lightning defeated the Red Wing 2-1. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost a game this season when leading after two periods. The last two NHL teams to pull off that feat in the regular season — Pittsburgh in 2016 and Chicago in 2015 — went on to hoist the Cup.

“I like those stats," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said after the Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday, holding onto a lead after 40 minutes for the 25th time this year.

Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Lightning killed three penalties late in the game.

“It’s definitely not the way you draw it up, taking three penalties consecutive, but the kill was championship hockey," Coleman said. “That’s how you have to close out games.”

Tampa Bay's Christopher Gibson had 22 saves, filling in for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Cooper said the team has a plan for how to use Vasilevskiy and that included scratching him for a second straight game.

Ad

Jonathan Bernier gave up a goal on the game's first shot and finished with 40 saves for the Red Wings, who went 0 for 4 on the power play.

“Our goaltending has been very good, and our power play hasn’t been good enough," coach Jeff Blashill said. “Bernie was good, and when we needed our power play to score, they didn’t."

Filip Zadina scored from the left circle on a one-timer with 6:23 left in the second, trimming Detroit's deficit to one.

Ad

Ad