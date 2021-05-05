PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have limited fans this year at Detroit Golf Club

DETROIT – The PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have limited fans in attendance this year at the Detroit Golf Club after the state of Michigan announced eased COVID-19 policies for outdoor events.
The golf tournament is scheduled for June 28 through July 4, 2021. Event organizers said general admission tickets will be available soon -- check RocketMortgageClassic.com.
“We will continue to work with state and local health officials to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans,” reads a statement from a spokesman Wednesday.
State of Michigan health officials announced Tuesday large outdoor events -- festivals, fairs and golf tournaments -- will now be allowed to exceed the current limit of 1,000 people as long as organizers create and post a safety plan that follows Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) guidance.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held for a second year in July 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club, but no fans were allowed on the course due to the pandemic.
Read back: Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots