PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have limited fans this year at Detroit Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 05, 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Stacy Revere

DETROIT – The PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have limited fans in attendance this year at the Detroit Golf Club after the state of Michigan announced eased COVID-19 policies for outdoor events.

The golf tournament is scheduled for June 28 through July 4, 2021. Event organizers said general admission tickets will be available soon -- check RocketMortgageClassic.com.

“We will continue to work with state and local health officials to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans,” reads a statement from a spokesman Wednesday.

State of Michigan health officials announced Tuesday large outdoor events -- festivals, fairs and golf tournaments -- will now be allowed to exceed the current limit of 1,000 people as long as organizers create and post a safety plan that follows Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) guidance.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held for a second year in July 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club, but no fans were allowed on the course due to the pandemic.

