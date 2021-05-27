Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed will play Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in July

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DETROIT – Golf legend Phil Mickelson, fresh off becoming the oldest player to win a major, has committed to playing in Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic this summer.

Fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson have also signed on for the third year of the event at the Detroit Golf Club.

Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, each ranked in the Official World Golf Ranking’s Top 50, are also expected to play. Additionally, two-time PGA TOUR winner and rising star Cameron Champ will return to Detroit for the third straight year.

Tickets are available starting today at 8 a.m. at RocketMortgageClassic.com. In cooperation with government and health officials from the City of Detroit and State of Michigan, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has made general admission tickets available for purchase for each of the tournament’s four competition rounds Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, July 4 and the Delta Dental Pro-Am on Wednesday, June 30.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was first held in 2019 as the first PGA event in Detroit history.

Last year: Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots