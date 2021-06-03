Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama to play Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic this summer

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament as Dustin Johnson watches in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

DETROIT – Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, 2021 Masters champion, has committed to playing in Detroit’s 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in July.

Matsuyama, ranking at 14th in the world, will play the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club alongside fellow Masters champions Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

The Classic’s four competition rounds will take place from July 1-4. Other globally-ranked players are expected to play in the tournament, including Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. Two-time PGA Tour winner and rising star Cameron Champ is also returning to Detroit for the third straight year.

Tickets for the tournament are available on the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s website right here.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was first held in 2019 as the first PGA event in Detroit history.

