Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates after the team defated the Las Vegas Aces during Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tina Charles of the Washington Mystics and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm have been named WNBA players of the week.

Charles is representing the Eastern Conference. She helped her team win two games, averaging 21 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Stewart is representing the Western Conference. She helped her team to a perfect 3-0 record during the week. She averaged 18 points per game along with 10 rebounds per game and 4 assists.

