Jordan announces new WNBA players joining brand: ‘World needs female voices’

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, Michael Jordan speaks during a news conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding, some of it from current and former NBA players, including Jordan, to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site, the company said Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

The Jordan Brand recently announced the addition of eight WNBA players to its family.

According to a Nike Press release, Michael Jordan wants to have a more inclusive and diverse brand.

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” he said. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward.”

The Brand’s active WNBA athletes are Jordin Canada, Te’a Cooper, Crystal Dangerfield, Chelsea Dungee, Arella Guirantes, Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse, Aerial Powers and Satou Sabally.

The Brand is celebrating its largest female roster ever and sees the move as an investment in the game’s emerging stars that reveals an intention to shape the future of basketball culture.

“Representation really matters at this point in time,” said Seattle Storm star Jordin Canada. “To have eleven black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us — they can have that opportunity. I didn’t see that growing up.”

Ad

The new members of the Jordan Brand family embody and activate their professional platforms to campaign for social justice through the WNBA’s dedication of its 2020 season to the #SayHerName movement to the #WeGotUsChallenge, an initiative to support Black-owned businesses.

For more WNBA, click here.