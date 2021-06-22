NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Pistons have best odds since 1994

With a little luck, the Detroit Pistons could have a shot at adding a franchise-changing player in this year’s NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday night, and the Pistons are tied for the best odds to land the top pick, or a top-three pick, the best odds the team has had in nearly 30 years.

The Pistons have a 52.1% chance at a top four pick, and a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, tied for the highest odds with the Rockets and Magic. These are the best draft lottery odds Detroit has had since 1994, when they ended up drafting Grant Hill with the No. 3 overall pick (they had the second worst record then, too).

The last time the Pistons had a top-three pick, it came from a trade -- and they drafted Darko Miličić.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds. (Tankathon.)

The Pistons rebuild could move a lot quicker with another hit on a draft pick or two. The team’s rookies -- Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saben Lee -- all played well in their first seasons.

The Pistons extended head coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-2024 season. The former NBA coach of the year has a career 57% winning rate.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, June 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Ben Wallace will be representing the Pistons at the lottery.

