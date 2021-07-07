Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

Daz Cameron #41 of the Detroit Tigers hits a three run single in the 6th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear.

Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.

The Tigers have their share of questions in the outfield, so losing Cameron certainly doesn’t help.

Who will replace Cameron on the roster? Not Derek Hill. Not Isaac Paredes. It’s Niko Goodrum. The 29-year-old utility infielder and outfielder was activated off the injured list as a corresponding move.

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, left, throws his helmet after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

After he posted a .598 OPS and struck out in 38.5% of his plate appearances last season, frustration about Goodrum’s poor at-bats started to mount. His .627 OPS and 36.5% strikeout rate this season has done little to quell those feelings.

Detroit also transferred Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Bryan Garcia was optioned to Toledo after Tuesday night’s loss, and the team needs to call up a reliever to take his spot. Moving Turnbull to the 60-day injured list allows them to call up someone who wasn’t previously on the 40-man roster.

This is obviously bad news. Turnbull last appeared in a game June 4, so with this move, he’s not eligible to return until the first week of August, at the earliest. With Jose Urena and Matt Manning struggling, the urgency to get Turnbull and Matt Boyd healthy is at an all-time high.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull winds up during the eight inning against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Turnbull’s move to the 60-day injured list allowed the Tigers to select reliever Ian Krol’s contract and place him in the bullpen. This isn’t bad news: Krol has posted a 2.42 ERA in Toledo this season, with a 1.254 WHIP and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Krol’s walk rate is a bit high, but he’s a welcome addition to a unit that’s seen Garcia, Daniel Norris, Joe Jimenez and others struggle in the middle innings.

Krol last pitched for the Tigers in 2015 before spending time with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels. He hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2018 (when he made one appearance).

Roster moves recap :