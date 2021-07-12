Full beach volleyball schedule for Tokyo Olympics revealed

The full beach volleyball schedule for the Tokyo Olympics is here.

The host country will kick off beach volleyball competition at 7 p.m. (ET) on July 23 with Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami taking on Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic.

You can view the full Olympic beach volleyball schedule here.

For the United States, most eyes will be on the pairing of April Ross and Alix Klineman, who will have their first meeting on July 24 at 7 p.m. (ET) against Xue/Wang X.X. (China). Ross and Klineman are currently the No. 2 ranked women's beach volleyball pairing in the world behind Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

As for the U.S. men, former Olympic gold medalists Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser will begin their run at another medal on July 24 at 7 a.m. (ET) when they take on the Dutch pairing of Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen.

Pool play will extend through July 31 and the medal rounds will take place on August 5 for the women and August 6 for the men.