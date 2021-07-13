Michigan native Taylor Girard goes 1st overall in NWHL draft

Taylor Girard was drafted 1st overall by the Connecticut Whale in the 2021 NWHL draft.

The native of Macomb Township played the past two seasons as a forward with Quinnipiac University, but she played youth hockey for Honeybaked in Metro Detroit.

Through 105 college games, Girard scored 32 goals and 37 assists. View her Elite Prospects profile here.

The Connecticut Whale get their girl!



They select Taylor Girard with the 1st overall pick in the NWHL Draft! #NWHLDraft21 pic.twitter.com/mCUOIgLtDe — NWHL (@NWHL) June 29, 2021

Happy Saturday @CTWhale_NWHL fans! Start it off right with some Taylor Girard highlights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oBzKqfZonj — NWHL (@NWHL) July 3, 2021

