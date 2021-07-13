WNBA kicks off FIT month, part of league’s social justice council initiatives

WNBA FIT Month tips off at 2021 WNBA All-Star and will run throughout the month of August that includes a series of comprehensive programs and events dedicated to promoting physical and mental health and wellness amongst the league and fans of all ages.

One pillar of the WNBA Social Justice Council is health inequities with a focus on communities of color.

The WNBA will engage players, partners, and community organizations to highlight the importance of total health.

To do this, starting out WNBA FIT Month will be a WNBA All-Star event as the first of five WNBA FIT Month and Goodr Grocery Pop-Ups collaborations.

The series helps address food insecurity and provides families in need with healthy food options.

Each of the five events will serve more than 500 families through a drive-thru model and each family will take home the ingredients to make 7-10 days’ worth of meals, totaling 25,000+ meals per event.

The Goodr Grocery Pop-Ups will take place in Las Vegas on July 13, Los Angeles on August 7, Atlanta on August 14, Seattle on August 21, and Washington, D.C. on August 28.

The WNBA and its teams will also partner with nonprofit organizations who specialize in the women’s health space for WNBA Breast Health Awareness, which will take place from August 18-31.

This platform aims to help raise awareness and empower women to proactively manage the risks of breast and ovarian cancer, while also shining a light on the disparities in breast cancer incidence, care and outcomes.

Each team will host a breast health awareness game night, which will include in-arena messaging and specialized programing focused on the initiative.

The breast health awareness campaign is the longest standing program for the W, which started with the inception of the league 25 years ago.

Throughout WNBA FIT Month, fans and community members can see programs and important health information highlighted across WNBA social and digital platforms as the league and its players continue to promote the importance of healthy lifestyles for women through BHA.

WNBA FIT Month and its programming are part of the ongoing commitment to advocating the importance of physical and mental health initiatives in the communities in which players live and work.

There will be four dedicated nationally televised games for WNBA FIT Month, starting off with the return to regular season action from the Olympics on August 15, with four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm visiting two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky on ABC.

ESPN2 will have three WNBA FIT Month games including the August 21 match-up with the all-time WNBA scoring leader Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury taking on WNBA 2021 All-Star Courtney Williams and the Atlanta Dream.

