WNBA All-Star: Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley wins three-point contest

Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky holds up a trophy after winning the 3-point contest during halftime of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley made nine of her last 10 shots to win her third WNBA Three-Point Contest title at halftime of the 2021 WNBA All-Star at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I promise this is the last time I’m doing this,” said Quigley, according to a team press release. “I’m so thankful for Chicago, my home, and just so happy to be there.”

In the first round of this year’s competition, Quigley scored 28 points to advance to the championship round alongside Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, who finished with an initial 27.

Jones went first in the final round and scored 24 points, which Quigley followed with a 28-point performance to win the event.

Quigley most recently won the contest at the 2018 All-Star Game in Minneapolis and the 2017 All-Star Game in Seattle. She also competed in the event in 2019.

In 2018, Quigley set a record for most shots made in an All-Star three-point competition across both the NBA and WNBA making 20 shot out of 25.

Averaging 12 points per game for Chicago this season, Quigley ranks eighth in the league in three-point percentage at almost 41 percent.

In the years that Quigley has been crowned the champion, she has earned $10,000 towards the Patrick Quigley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Joliet Catholic Academy.