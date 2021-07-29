Partly Cloudy icon
76º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

U.S. badminton player Beiwen Zhang forced to forfeit after mid-match injury

Simon Gibbs

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Photo does not have a caption

United States badminton player Beiwen Zhang was forced to retire from her match on Thursday due to an apparent Achilles injury. She was the last U.S. badminton player left in the 16-player field.

The U.S. athlete had been playing well; she led the match 1-0, after claiming the first game by a score of 21-14, and was trailing just 9-7 in the second game to China's He Bing Jiao.

Zhang was brought to tears after the awkward landing, and she was eventually taken off the court on a wheelchair for further evaluation. Though she was forced to forfeit the remainder of the match, allowing Jiao to advance to the quarterfinals, Zhang never lost a game in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She defeated both Ukrain's Maria Ultina and Brazil's Fabiana Silva by a final score of 2-0.

2021 NBC Universal