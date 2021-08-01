Metro Detroit resident Katherine Nye wins silver in women’s 76 kg weightlifting event at Olympics

DETROIT – Katherine Nye won silver in the women’s 76 kg at the Olympic Games, according to USA Weightlifting.
On Sunday, USA Weightlifting Tweeted, “Katherine Nye is the first American woman to win SILVER at the #OlympicGames!! Her 249kg total earns her a spot on the #Tokyo2020 podium!! Congratulations, Kate!!”
Nye is from Metro Detroit. The Berkley resident started out with dreams of becoming a gymnast. She eventually became a part of the USA Weightlifting Team.
Katherine Nye is a world champion weightlifter.— Olympics (@Olympics) July 31, 2021
She has also been diagnosed with Bipolar II Disorder and mild ADHD.
Her story in her own words on our daily #OlympicChannelPodcast.@Tokyo2020 | @iwfnet | @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Td8u3knZVq
Tune in NOW to watch #Olympic Medalist Kate Nye's 76kg Medal Ceremony!!— USA Weightlifting (@USWeightlifting) August 1, 2021
🥈🇺🇸
Snatch: 111kg *American Record
Clean and Jerk: 138kg
Total: 249kg *American Record
>> https://t.co/88ad4MIPGS pic.twitter.com/JcNxpvAxdc
Katherine Nye is the first American woman to win SILVER at the #OlympicGames!! Her 249kg total earns her a spot on the #Tokyo2020 podium!! Congratulations, Kate!!#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics— USA Weightlifting (@USWeightlifting) August 1, 2021
