Metro Detroit resident Katherine Nye wins silver in women’s 76 kg weightlifting event at Olympics

DETROIT – Katherine Nye won silver in the women’s 76 kg at the Olympic Games, according to USA Weightlifting.

On Sunday, USA Weightlifting Tweeted, “Katherine Nye is the first American woman to win SILVER at the #OlympicGames!! Her 249kg total earns her a spot on the #Tokyo2020 podium!! Congratulations, Kate!!”

Nye is from Metro Detroit. The Berkley resident started out with dreams of becoming a gymnast. She eventually became a part of the USA Weightlifting Team.

Details: Berkley’s Katherine Nye reflects on her unusual journey to Tokyo Games

Katherine Nye is a world champion weightlifter.



She has also been diagnosed with Bipolar II Disorder and mild ADHD.



Her story in her own words on our daily #OlympicChannelPodcast.@Tokyo2020 | @iwfnet | @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Td8u3knZVq — Olympics (@Olympics) July 31, 2021

Tune in NOW to watch #Olympic Medalist Kate Nye's 76kg Medal Ceremony!!

🥈🇺🇸

Snatch: 111kg *American Record

Clean and Jerk: 138kg

Total: 249kg *American Record

>> https://t.co/88ad4MIPGS pic.twitter.com/JcNxpvAxdc — USA Weightlifting (@USWeightlifting) August 1, 2021

Katherine Nye is the first American woman to win SILVER at the #OlympicGames!! Her 249kg total earns her a spot on the #Tokyo2020 podium!! Congratulations, Kate!!#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics — USA Weightlifting (@USWeightlifting) August 1, 2021

