Partly Cloudy icon
70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Metro Detroit resident Katherine Nye wins silver in women’s 76 kg weightlifting event at Olympics

Athlete hailed as world champion weightlifter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Olympics, Olympic Games, International, US, National, Tokyo 2020, Sports, News, Medal, Silver, Weightlifting
Katherine "Kate" Nye
Katherine "Kate" Nye (WDIV)

DETROIT – Katherine Nye won silver in the women’s 76 kg at the Olympic Games, according to USA Weightlifting.

On Sunday, USA Weightlifting Tweeted, “Katherine Nye is the first American woman to win SILVER at the #OlympicGames!! Her 249kg total earns her a spot on the #Tokyo2020 podium!! Congratulations, Kate!!”

Nye is from Metro Detroit. The Berkley resident started out with dreams of becoming a gymnast. She eventually became a part of the USA Weightlifting Team.

Details: Berkley’s Katherine Nye reflects on her unusual journey to Tokyo Games

Competition heats up at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Follow live coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games on ClickOnDetroit as the competition continues to heat up. Here are some of the latest headlines from this morning.

View more: Olympic schedule and results

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Natasha Dado is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter