VIDEO: Athletes at Tokyo Olympics are inspiring the next generation of stars

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Every athlete competing at the 2020 Tokyo Games has a chance to make an impact. Check out these cute moments of little kids imitating their favorite Olympians.

Is there anything more precious than this girl imitating Suni Lee during her gold medal routine?

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1421448149588185092?s=20

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR-7SZunZn9/?utm_medium=copy_link

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR-7SZunZn9/?utm_medium=copy_link

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR-7SZunZn9/?utm_medium=copy_link

Ad

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR-7SZunZn9/?utm_medium=copy_link

This adorable toddler had some uplifting compliments for the women weightlifting.

View social media post: https://www.tiktok.com/@coffeencrusts/video/6988477813774978310?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6991244977774986757&is_from_webap

She tried out some "squats" a little while later.

View social media post: https://www.tiktok.com/@coffeencrusts/video/6989220165183491334?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6

Ad

This munchkin has a future in swimming or diving!

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1421543970853867520?s=20

With how young skateboarders are, it could only be a few years before we see him dropping in at the Olympics.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Olympics/status/1419938107869175814?s=20

This young girl wins for the most authentic impression, she even has baby powder for her hands! Look at the huge smile and wave!

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1420423135195811844?s=20

These videos are proof that no matter the outcome, Olympians are inspiring future generations of athletes!